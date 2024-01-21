JUSTICE MALALA | SA voters must rise to the occasion and get serious for elections
As the quality of contesting leadership has deteriorated markedly, the quantity of serious voter in SA has also diminished
21 January 2024 - 19:26
If you want to fall into a deep, dark pit of despair, then take a quick tour of the South African political party landscape. Among the 356 parties registered to participate in the upcoming elections you have convicted criminals competing with populists who would sell their mothers for one vote; grifters who want a seat at the top table so they can get their snouts into the gravy alongside the ANC; and wannabe dictators who would be happy importing far-right policies and methods to our country...
