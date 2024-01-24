REGINE LE ROUX | Thabi Leoka PhD storm: what an incredibly sad and unfortunate situation
If it’s easy enough to lie about qualifications, what else is being lied about?
24 January 2024 - 22:01
Well known economist Thabi Leoka’s meteoric fall from grace was pretty much self-inflicted. It’s the adage of — don’t tell a lie, you will be caught out. However, this whole situation could have been prevented, and misconceptions cleared up years ago, had all the entities involved done their due diligence...
