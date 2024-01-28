JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has ruined the healthcare system, the NHI won’t fix it
North West premier Bushy Maape’s medical trip to Thailand is a damning indictment of our leader’s attitude to local health care
28 January 2024 - 19:34
In June 2023 President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Hammanskraal, just north of Pretoria, where at least 23 people had died of cholera due to lack of clean running water in the area. He visited various sites and ended up at the local stadium where he received rapturous applause. When he referred to the local Jubilee Hospital and said the facility was handling the cholera outbreak, the crowd booed. They started shouting “mortuary, mortuary”, referring to the widely held belief in the area that if you find yourself at the facility, you will die...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.