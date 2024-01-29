Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Intelligence and police need to co-operate to wipe out the haunting stain and stink of civil unrest

It is important for the rule of law to prevail, but as long as the primary actors of the July unrest are not identified, justice will be hollow

29 January 2024 - 21:38 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

It’s somewhat ironic that on the day the SA Human Rights Commission released its long overdue report into the civil unrest that engulfed the country in July 2021, resulting in more than 400 deaths and causing more than R1bn in damage, one of the areas affected by the violence was the scene of mayhem...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | SAHRC, CRL Rights Commission launch 2021 July unrest investigative ... South Africa
  2. Police and crime intelligence failed during 2021 July unrest: SAHRC report South Africa
  3. COMMENT | SAHRC must force state to prepare to act in the event of civil unrest Opinion & Analysis
  4. Phoenix water protest marred by clashes with police South Africa
  5. Phoenix residents block entrances and exits in protest over water issues South Africa

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The tragedy of denied dreams: the admission crisis at SA’s public ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has ruined the healthcare system, the NHI won’t fix it Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Agree to a cellphone contract over the phone at your peril Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Going, going, gone mad: don’t touch me on Madiba’s prison key Opinion & Analysis
  5. COMMENT | SAHRC must force state to prepare to act in the event of civil unrest Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances