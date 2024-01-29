EDITORIAL | Intelligence and police need to co-operate to wipe out the haunting stain and stink of civil unrest
It is important for the rule of law to prevail, but as long as the primary actors of the July unrest are not identified, justice will be hollow
29 January 2024 - 21:38
It’s somewhat ironic that on the day the SA Human Rights Commission released its long overdue report into the civil unrest that engulfed the country in July 2021, resulting in more than 400 deaths and causing more than R1bn in damage, one of the areas affected by the violence was the scene of mayhem...
