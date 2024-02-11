JUSTICE MALALA | Stories of imaginary people do not paper over the cracks of failure
We are failing millions of Thandis and Tintswalos who face unemployment, poverty, violence and indignity every day
11 February 2024 - 19:56
Let me tell you a story. It is the story of Thandi, the real Tintswalo, the young woman who the new South Africa was established to empower and help flourish. She is not an election gimmick. She is not the figment of a speechwriter’s imagination. Thandi is the product of serious research, of intense study of the state of the country and the real conditions of our people. The tragedy of Thandi is that in 2010 and 2011 we knew exactly who she was, what her needs were and the problems she faced...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.