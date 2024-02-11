PALI LEHOHLA | The real Tintswalo is neither black nor government-created
Such a success story, especially under apartheid, is the indentured labourer from India
I was in Sandton on Friday night to meet a colleague who was returning from China. A portion around his hotel in Beijing had load-shedding. He said it was news flashing all over in Beijing. For how long was the load-shedding? I asked. He said 30 minutes, and the Chinese were cursing. Last night was third-place competition of Afcon. I checked the only schedule in town that never disappoints. On Friday my train schedule was expected to disappear into cyberspace at 6pm and re-emerge at 10pm. I was in my yellow Bafana Bafana regalia driving back home. When I arrived the cyberspace train disappearance had been rescheduled to disappear by 10pm. In the hope that it was a mistaken schedule, I sat for another two hours hoping the train would reappear at 10pm so that I could relish the game of Bafana Bafana life on television. Alas it was not to be 10pm. Stuck and sitting in the dark and I could only imagine. Perhaps a PM 10 battery and a Panasonic radio would have done the trick, had I kept those items as trash in the storeroom. I was a disappointed Tintswalo, denied a legitimate right to see the re-emergence of Bafana Bafana walking the stage tall and proud...
