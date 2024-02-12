TOM EATON | Is it time to close the book on the ANC once and for all?
The only stories that matter now are the ones inside the heads of ANC voters and non-voters
12 February 2024 - 20:46
I understand if you didn’t watch last week’s state of the nation address. There was other, more interesting programming on offer, such as infomercials for antifungal foot cream. Besides, it’s all starting to feel faintly undignified, like watching some once-majestic creature of the deep, washed up by a freak weather event, quietly explode on a beach...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.