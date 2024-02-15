Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Unless Safa and PSL fix their dysfunction, the danger remains Bafana will slip back into mediocrity

The structural deficiencies that crippled the sport for two decades still need to be addressed

15 February 2024 - 22:06

As the dust from the celebrations settles, a sober assessment of the state of South African football and challenges that persist is necessary...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Bafana heroics must not mask deep issues in SA football Sport
  2. ‘Ask the players’, says Safa president Jordaan on Bafana’s Afcon bonuses Soccer
  3. OPINION | Bafana Bafana: No trophy, but bigger prize Soccer
  4. EDITORIAL | Bafana must build on Afcon triumph Opinion

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | South Africans being taken for a 26-year-long ride on the Aarto ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The time for acting is over, the NLC is not a piggy bank for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Bela, my dear, where did we go wrong? Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Interpreting Tintswalo beyond her blackness Opinion & Analysis
  5. OPINION | When things go south, who does Africa look up to? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment