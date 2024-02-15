TOM EATON | Stand by for strange, unhinged statements ahead of the elections
Anyone who believes the EFF could administer a R100bn sovereign wealth fund for the good of all South Africans is extremely gullible
15 February 2024 - 22:13
This week we were supposed to be shocked that almost a fifth of Americans believe that Taylor Swift is being used by the Pentagon as part of a vast conspiracy to get Joe Biden re-elected in November. Please, man. I live in a country where 25% of adults believe the ANC should get another term in office. You’re going to have to do better than that...
