JUSTICE MALALA | The end is nigh: Ramaphosa had his chance but did not make the most of it
When he had the country’s goodwill, the time and the political strength to act, he did not do so
18 February 2024 - 20:29
If the plethora of opinion surveys and by-election results indicating a worse-than-predicted ANC loss in the upcoming elections turn out to be true, then President Cyril Ramaphosa is a dead man walking. This week’s news that the constitution-less, policy-free, Jacob Zuma cult, the MK Party, is giving the ANC a hot klap in KwaZulu-Natal and could reduce the party’s national majority significantly, brings the possibility of a South Africa without Ramaphosa at the helm even closer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.