JUSTICE MALALA | The end is nigh: Ramaphosa had his chance but did not make the most of it

When he had the country’s goodwill, the time and the political strength to act, he did not do so

18 February 2024 - 20:29

If the plethora of opinion surveys and by-election results indicating a worse-than-predicted ANC loss in the upcoming elections turn out to be true, then President Cyril Ramaphosa is a dead man walking. This week’s news that the constitution-less, policy-free, Jacob Zuma cult, the MK Party, is giving the ANC a hot klap in KwaZulu-Natal and could reduce the party’s national majority significantly, brings the possibility of a South Africa without Ramaphosa at the helm even closer...

