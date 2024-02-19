Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | From Russia with love: the meeting of minds ... and Fikile

According to crime stats, the ANC secretary-general has played it safe by visiting Moscow

19 February 2024 - 20:54
Tom Eaton Columnist

The ANC has taken some flak for sending a delegation to Moscow for a conference over the weekend, but after police minister Bheki Cele announced on Friday that South Africans are being murdered at a rate of roughly 84 per day, I suppose it made sense: unless you’re getting drafted to Ukraine or criticising Vladimir Putin, you’re much safer in Moscow than back home...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Stand by for strange, unhinged statements ahead of the elections Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Is it time to close the book on the ANC once and for all? Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Tucker’s version of journalism makes Sona look like amateur hour Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | State of the nation? All bets are off Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | From Russia with love: the meeting of minds ... and Fikile Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The end is nigh: Ramaphosa had his chance but did not make the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The unbrotherly callousness sends shiva-ahem-shivers down the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | From Bonang to Beyoncé, it’s time to spotlight celebrity political ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Stand by for strange, unhinged statements ahead of the elections Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4