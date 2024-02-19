TOM EATON | From Russia with love: the meeting of minds ... and Fikile
According to crime stats, the ANC secretary-general has played it safe by visiting Moscow
19 February 2024 - 20:54
The ANC has taken some flak for sending a delegation to Moscow for a conference over the weekend, but after police minister Bheki Cele announced on Friday that South Africans are being murdered at a rate of roughly 84 per day, I suppose it made sense: unless you’re getting drafted to Ukraine or criticising Vladimir Putin, you’re much safer in Moscow than back home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.