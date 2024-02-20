EDITORIAL | It’s horrifying that children think they can solve their problems with a gun
How does a 13-year-old get his hands on — and know how to handle — a firearm?
20 February 2024 - 21:59
In a functioning society, why would an act like premeditated murder be seen as a solution for the academic struggles of a 13-year-old child? Last week, reports surfaced of a 13-year-old boy from a primary school in Germiston, Gauteng, being arrested for shooting his principal. This story is not only bizarre but also reflects the pervasive nature of violence across the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.