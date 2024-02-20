Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | It’s horrifying that children think they can solve their problems with a gun

How does a 13-year-old get his hands on — and know how to handle — a firearm?

20 February 2024 - 21:59

In a functioning society, why would an act like premeditated murder be seen as a solution for the academic struggles of a 13-year-old child? Last week, reports surfaced of a 13-year-old boy from a primary school in Germiston, Gauteng, being arrested for shooting his principal. This story is not only bizarre but also reflects the pervasive nature of violence across the country...

