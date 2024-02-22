JJ TABANE | Can the DA rescue SA and free itself from its white-party reputation?
John Steenhuisen has opened the door for the ANC to partner with the EFF, resulting in the very ‘doomsday scenario’ he has warned against
22 February 2024 - 20:41
The ghost of former black leaders who departed from the DA looms large over its credibility and assurance that it can break through the stereotype of being a party still battling with issues of race...
