TOM EATON | The ANC is more or less cooked
If Ramaphosa’s party scrapes together a clear majority, it will spend its last term in office utterly paralysed by its death throes, with all those fine promises rendered ever more ludicrous with every breaking scandal
26 February 2024 - 21:20
Cyril Ramaphosa has threatened voters in some dramatic ways over the years, but at the weekend, as his party waved around a bucket of reheated slop and called it a manifesto, he threatened the nation with something genuinely nightmarish: another 30 years of ANC rule...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.