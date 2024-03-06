JONATHAN JANSEN | Relocating some universities to places of relative safety should be up for discussion
Can a university thrive when surrounded by violence? The answer is no
06 March 2024 - 21:33
TimesLIVE was right to ask the question in an online poll (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2024-03-05-poll--should-uj-and-wits-university-consider-moving-premises/): should UJ and Wits consider moving premises?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.