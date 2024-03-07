TOM EATON | No wonder Mkhwebane ‘can’t live’ on R100k per month
Range Rover dealers and estate agents in Mauritius need to eat too, you know
07 March 2024 - 21:47
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she can’t survive on R100,000 per month as a MP for the EFF, and I for one believe her...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.