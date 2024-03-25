Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Shutting down the flow of opportunistic water tanker 'mafia'

The lucrative private revenue stream makes a mockery of our bill of rights

25 March 2024 - 21:51

German-born scientist Albert Einstein famously said “in the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Gauteng shoots itself in foot by failing to issue liquor licence ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | A committee for a problem that doesn’t exist Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | After being treated like a criminal, bank’s stress payment was ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The barbarians aren’t at the gates any more — they’re inside Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Revealing poverty’s many shades is to surround it on all sides Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest