Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The US plans to take a leaf out of the ANC's cadre deployment book

Project 2025's polices seem to be heavily focused on strengthening Christian Nationalism in the US

25 March 2024 - 21:55 By TOM EATON

“Project 2025” sounds like nonsense, the sort of thing you find sloshing around in the more paranoid corners of the Lefty internet, but I regret to tell you that it’s all astonishingly true: there is a fairly solid chance that the United States is about to introduce a form of cadre deployment that will make the ANC look like a team of Swedish forensic auditors...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Gauteng shoots itself in foot by failing to issue liquor licence ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | A committee for a problem that doesn’t exist Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | After being treated like a criminal, bank’s stress payment was ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The barbarians aren’t at the gates any more — they’re inside Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Revealing poverty’s many shades is to surround it on all sides Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest