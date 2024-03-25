TOM EATON | The US plans to take a leaf out of the ANC's cadre deployment book

Project 2025's polices seem to be heavily focused on strengthening Christian Nationalism in the US

“Project 2025” sounds like nonsense, the sort of thing you find sloshing around in the more paranoid corners of the Lefty internet, but I regret to tell you that it’s all astonishingly true: there is a fairly solid chance that the United States is about to introduce a form of cadre deployment that will make the ANC look like a team of Swedish forensic auditors...