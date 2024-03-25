TOM EATON | The US plans to take a leaf out of the ANC's cadre deployment book
Project 2025's polices seem to be heavily focused on strengthening Christian Nationalism in the US
25 March 2024 - 21:55
“Project 2025” sounds like nonsense, the sort of thing you find sloshing around in the more paranoid corners of the Lefty internet, but I regret to tell you that it’s all astonishingly true: there is a fairly solid chance that the United States is about to introduce a form of cadre deployment that will make the ANC look like a team of Swedish forensic auditors...
