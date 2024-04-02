TOM EATON | Fly your flag, Msholozi — I want to see who salutes
Zuma and the MK party present a perfect opportunity to check whether liberal assumptions about the popularity of democracy are still grounded in reality
02 April 2024 - 21:34
For those who believe the return of Jacob Zuma is less a resurrection than what happens when a seance goes horrifically wrong, the prospect of Zuma’s MK party doing well in May’s election is alarming. But it also presents us with a rare opportunity: to discover the precise number of South Africans who want to live in a feudal theocracy. ..
