SEDZANI MUSUNDWA | Of aspirant black chartered accountants, marginalisation and mental health
Little psychological support is given to those who are studying to become chartered accountants
04 April 2024 - 11:29
Every year the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants administers the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC). This board exam is the last hurdle for an aspiring chartered accountant en route to qualifying. The latest results (https://saicawebprstorage.blob.core.windows.net/uploads/Media-Release-SAICA-APC-2023-Results.pdf), released in late February, had an overall pass rate of 52%. The pass rate for white candidates was 76% and the pass rate for black candidates was 39%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.