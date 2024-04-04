Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Dream on Corné, CapeXit is just a figment of your imagination

Why does the Western Cape get to be independent, but the City of Tshwane doesn’t?

04 April 2024 - 21:28 By Tom Eaton

The Freedom Front Plus has once again stated that it wants a referendum on Western Cape independence, offering citizens a chance to decide whether they want to live in a province of South Africa or in a figment of Corné Mulder’s fertile imagination. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Emboldened police using force against gangs or trigger-happy ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SEDZANI MUSUNDWA | Of aspirant black chartered accountants, marginalisation and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Dream on Corné, CapeXit is just a figment of your imagination Opinion & Analysis
  4. CHOLA MAKGAMATHE | Phew, that was close — now artists hope Ramaphosa listens to ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Fly your flag, Msholozi — I want to see who salutes Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'