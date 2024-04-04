TOM EATON | Dream on Corné, CapeXit is just a figment of your imagination
Why does the Western Cape get to be independent, but the City of Tshwane doesn’t?
04 April 2024 - 21:28
The Freedom Front Plus has once again stated that it wants a referendum on Western Cape independence, offering citizens a chance to decide whether they want to live in a province of South Africa or in a figment of Corné Mulder’s fertile imagination. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.