Opinion & Analysis

EMMANUEL HATEKGA | Why Kwibuka — remembering the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi — matters to SA

It is crucial to preserve the true account of Rwanda’s history to prevent history from repeating itself

07 April 2024 - 15:00 By EMMANUEL HATEKGA

Rwanda will this month, starting from April 7, commemorate the 30th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi — “Kwibuka” meaning “to remember”...

