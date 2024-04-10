Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Khanyile and Mamabolo — when the party says the party, as it were, is over ...

There is no permanent friendships in politics, after all, just aligned interests

10 April 2024 - 21:21

Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared at home in the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party as did Boy Mamabolo, an ANC MP, in the backbenches of the hallowed hall that houses representatives of the people in Cape Town...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Khanyile and Mamabolo — when the party says the party, as it were, ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | If time-wasting were in the curriculum, schools would excel ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JJ TABANE | Citizens are fiddling while Rome burns Opinion & Analysis
  4. Nine out of 10 kids are not developmentally on track in literacy and numeracy: ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The renewal might well be working Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike
Six arrested in connection with the murder of South African player Luke Fleurs