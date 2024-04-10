JJ TABANE | Citizens are fiddling while Rome burns
Citizens have been sedated into inaction and have resigned our fate to political parties whose consciences are all but dead
10 April 2024 - 21:18
A few years ago, myself and a friend, Lukhona Mnguni, were ridiculed for daring to caution the ANC in parliament about the ill-considered appointment of Nosiwive Mapisa-Nqakula as speaker. This was a person under whose watch 300 people died in the June 2021 riots when she was in charge of an army that took days to react...
