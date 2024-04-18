EDITORIAL | We should never take peace for granted

The rhetoric of some of the parties in KZN is causing the province's police commissioner and many others concerned about the future of our country to have reason to be concerned

Fatima Maada Bio, the first lady of Sierra Leone, is rapidly making a name for herself among young Africans as a champion of continental development and a fierce opponent of interference by “big brother”, a term she prefers to describe rich countries exploiting Africa’s resources...