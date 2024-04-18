RONALD LAMOLA | Reflecting on 28 years since the Truth & Reconciliation Commission
The anniversary coincides with the celebration of 30 years of constitutional democracy in South Africa
18 April 2024 - 15:54
On Monday April 15 2024, South Africa observed the 28th anniversary of the commencement of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). Established by the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act in 1995, the TRC, which had its first hearing in East London, played a pivotal role in guiding South Africa towards a future founded on human rights and democracy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.