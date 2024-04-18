Opinion & Analysis

RONALD LAMOLA | Reflecting on 28 years since the Truth & Reconciliation Commission

The anniversary coincides with the celebration of 30 years of constitutional democracy in South Africa

18 April 2024 - 15:54 By RONALD LAMOLA

On Monday April 15 2024, South Africa observed the 28th anniversary of the commencement of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). Established by the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act in 1995, the TRC, which had its first hearing in East London, played a pivotal role in guiding South Africa towards a future founded on human rights and democracy...

