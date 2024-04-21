JUSTICE MALALA | What is freedom without jobs?
Jobs are the first step in giving our people a stake in the society we want
21 April 2024 - 21:07
As we edge closer to April 27 and the celebration of our 30-year-old democracy, one question obsesses me: given the lack of jobs and opportunity we have seen over the past three decades, why aren’t young people in SA out on the streets, demanding change? Why aren’t they raging to vote for change on May 29?..
