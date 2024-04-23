LESEDI KELATWANG | ‘Racism doesn’t exist, get it out of your head’: Magda Wierzycka in 30-minute tirade
To suggest there’s no link between my BEE discussions with the Sygnia CEO and my unfair dismissal a mere two months later is absurd
23 April 2024 - 21:19
Given recent media coverage emphasising the racism aspect, I believe it's appropriate to provide additional details regarding my dismissal by Magda Wierzycka, the founder of Sygnia, in 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.