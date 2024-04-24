Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | South Africa’s fight against drugs must filter down to the kingpins

The removal of drugs from circulation and thousands of arrests is only the beginning

24 April 2024 - 21:27 By EDITORIAL TEAM

The scourge of drug abuse in South Africa has undeniably fuelled a significant number of crimes, particularly those of domestic violence and gender-based violence, which affect the most vulnerable members of society. So the recent announcement that KwaZulu-Natal police have seized R1.5bn worth of drugs in KwaZulu-Natal over the past six months is no small feat...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | 8 myths about teachers: what parents often get wrong Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Events at the gates of UJ show the importance of punctuality Opinion & Analysis
  3. PROF FRANCIS PETERSEN | Expand post-school choices: university should not be ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | South Africa’s fight against drugs must filter down to the kingpins Opinion & Analysis
  5. LESEDI KELATWANG | ‘Racism doesn’t exist, get it out of your head’: Magda ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...