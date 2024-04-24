PROF FRANCIS PETERSEN | Expand post-school choices: university should not be the only path to success

Aligning skills with job market demands

In South Africa there is a growing demand for skilled workers in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and technology. There is also a dire need for scarce artisanal skills, such as boilermakers, plumbers and electricians. On top of this, the rapid pace of technological advancement has created new opportunities that do not necessarily require a university education to capitalise on. Skills such as coding, digital marketing and graphic design can be acquired through online and self-directed learning. In the end, the private sector and industry need a combination of skills, trades and knowledge to ensure a varied, integrated economy.

The skewed distribution of university enrolments in the post-school sector results in an unfortunate opportunity cost for the wider economy, as students who were supposed to boost another sector are spending their time pursuing university studies that they may not complete successfully or turn into a viable, fulfilling, sustainable career. Despite concerted efforts by universities to ensure the success of our students, it is estimated that about 40% of all first-year students in South Africa do not complete their degrees. A major reason for this lies in the fact that they make uninformed and ill-considered study choices.

Potential of a healthy TVET sector

The TVET sector in South Africa has faced historic challenges, with several attempts over the years to address and rectify them. These interventions unfortunately did not deliver the expected results.

TVET colleges are still struggling with the implementation of effective management, efficient performance, and becoming institutions of first choice. In some cases, they are also battling with inadequate infrastructure and facilities. An overarching challenge remains the creation of a better alignment between education and training and the needs of the world of work. Though there are partnerships between industry and the private sectors and TVET colleges, these need to be enhanced considerably with more strategic intent.

Government seems to have acknowledged the need to market and promote TVET colleges more aggressively. Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande has been urging students to consider TVET colleges, announcing that blended learning models are to be considered to further expand accessibility. This, together with extended government learnerships and internships for TVET graduates, points to a real commitment towards strengthening this sector and establishing it as a driver in addressing inequality, unemployment and poverty.