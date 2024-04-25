Financial pressures on press are risking quality of independent media

Shoeshoe Qhu, the CEO of the Media Development and Diversity Agency, states that the country’s media industry has had to adapt to a changing media landscape, driven by technological change and the impact of Covid-19.
“This has led to a shift towards subscription models and greater use of digital platforms, but not all publications have been able to adapt effectively. Smaller publications in particular face challenges such as a lack of resources, expertise and access to the internet. In addition to streaming and internet radio, the growth of podcasting is also an important trend in audio broadcasting. Podcasting has cemented audio broadcasting, in its various forms, as a key player in future mass media trends in the country,” she says.
Across the country, community newspapers are facing increasing challenges to their financial sustainability, with several prominent publications having recently closed due to financial difficulties or political interference.
In 2022, the eThekwini municipality decided to cut its print advertising budget which had a devastating impact on local media in KwaZulu-Natal. Similar trends have been observed in other provinces, including the Free State, Western Cape and Gauteng.
In 2023 Independent Media went through a significant downsizing effort, intending to reduce its staff by at least 40%. This news followed previous layoffs announced in June for the company’s editorial division and included cuts in all divisions. Independent Media stated that the downsizing was necessary to “realise necessary cost savings” and “ensure the sustainability of the organisation”.
These cuts are part of a larger crisis facing independent media outlets in South Africa as they struggle to stay financially viable in the face of reduced government support and declining advertising revenue. The repercussions of this crisis are significant, as it affects not only the quality and diversity of journalism but also the ability of citizens to access accurate and unbiased information.
With limited sources of funding, community newspapers are particularly vulnerable to the influence of powerful interests. This not only threatens the viability of community newspapers but also undermines the democratic principle of a free and independent press.
“This is why community and public service media must be supported and remain sustainable so that they can provide perspectives on the life worlds of audiences who might not fall within the commercial media’s purview,” said Wasserman.
Perceived compromises of journalistic ethics and independence
An alarming aspect of media capture is the possibility of journalists accepting payments for positive coverage. One possible example is the case of journalist Ranjeni Munusamy, who was accused by two witnesses before the commission of inquiry into state capture of receiving payments from the Crime Intelligence “slush fund” to pay off her car.
Munusamy denied these allegations, saying she had never received any state funds. She called the allegations an “an attempt to destroy her credibility”.
Munusamy applied for leave to cross-examine the two witnesses who made the allegations, but later had to abandon this because, she said, she lacked funds for legal fees. She had indicated that she thought that there was no evidence tying her to wrongdoing and said she was prepared to testify if the commission called on her to do so.
The commission did not make any direct findings against her, nor was she ever criminally charged. This case nevertheless rang alarm bells in the media industry at the time and showed the potential for powerful interests to influence the media in the country.
Financial pressures on press are risking quality of independent media
South Africa’s strong history of robust and independent media is facing many challenges, including financial pressures and the increasing influence of powerful interests
Image: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO
South Africa’s strong history of robust and independent media is facing many challenges, including financial pressures and the increasing influence of powerful interests.
Reduced advertising income and other financial pressures have led to cuts at both national titles and community press coverage in provinces including KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Herman Wasserman, professor of media studies at Stellenbosch University, has expressed concern that the commercial pressures on the media may lead to a focus on the views of an economic minority, rather than on representing the voices of the broader society. He argues that this could have negative consequences for the society as a whole.
“Given the pressures on commercial media to be profitable, they may be inclined to privilege the point of view of an economic minority who can subscribe to their outlets or pay to gain access behind a paywall,” he said.
Wasserman’s comments follow an article he published on Media Freedom Day in 2017 in The Conversation, which highlighted concerns about the future of press independence and the lack of diversity in the South African media.
Reflecting on where we stand in 2024, he believes today’s media landscape does not adequately represent the country’s diversity, either in terms of ownership or the range of perspectives it presents. This makes it harder for the media to claim to represent the public, he says.
Human rights in spotlight as four-day event marking Freedom Day kicks off
Wasserman emphasises that media freedom continues to face external threats in the form of legislation, intimidation, harassment and surveillance, making it harder for journalists to report freely.
Despite some progress, the country’s media landscape has not fully transformed to reflect a democratic and representative society with the ongoing influence of powerful individuals and groups.
Cuts in community newspapers and layoffs at Independent Media group
The closure and decline of publications, magazines and community newspapers as a result of financial difficulties is another worrying cause for concern in the country.
According to an article by CNBC Africa this trend is being driven by several factors, including the increasing dominance of online media, the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of advertising revenue.
“Since the pandemic hit in mid-March [2020] followed by a national lockdown, print publications have taken a hit of between 40% and 100% to advertising and sales revenue, forcing many to migrate online where they earn a fraction of their former ad sales,” the article noted.
When media outlets are forced to shut down because they cannot afford to operate, it limits the diversity of voices and perspectives that are available to the public.
Shoeshoe Qhu, the CEO of the Media Development and Diversity Agency, states that the country’s media industry has had to adapt to a changing media landscape, driven by technological change and the impact of Covid-19.
“This has led to a shift towards subscription models and greater use of digital platforms, but not all publications have been able to adapt effectively. Smaller publications in particular face challenges such as a lack of resources, expertise and access to the internet. In addition to streaming and internet radio, the growth of podcasting is also an important trend in audio broadcasting. Podcasting has cemented audio broadcasting, in its various forms, as a key player in future mass media trends in the country,” she says.
Across the country, community newspapers are facing increasing challenges to their financial sustainability, with several prominent publications having recently closed due to financial difficulties or political interference.
In 2022, the eThekwini municipality decided to cut its print advertising budget which had a devastating impact on local media in KwaZulu-Natal. Similar trends have been observed in other provinces, including the Free State, Western Cape and Gauteng.
In 2023 Independent Media went through a significant downsizing effort, intending to reduce its staff by at least 40%. This news followed previous layoffs announced in June for the company’s editorial division and included cuts in all divisions. Independent Media stated that the downsizing was necessary to “realise necessary cost savings” and “ensure the sustainability of the organisation”.
These cuts are part of a larger crisis facing independent media outlets in South Africa as they struggle to stay financially viable in the face of reduced government support and declining advertising revenue. The repercussions of this crisis are significant, as it affects not only the quality and diversity of journalism but also the ability of citizens to access accurate and unbiased information.
With limited sources of funding, community newspapers are particularly vulnerable to the influence of powerful interests. This not only threatens the viability of community newspapers but also undermines the democratic principle of a free and independent press.
“This is why community and public service media must be supported and remain sustainable so that they can provide perspectives on the life worlds of audiences who might not fall within the commercial media’s purview,” said Wasserman.
Perceived compromises of journalistic ethics and independence
An alarming aspect of media capture is the possibility of journalists accepting payments for positive coverage. One possible example is the case of journalist Ranjeni Munusamy, who was accused by two witnesses before the commission of inquiry into state capture of receiving payments from the Crime Intelligence “slush fund” to pay off her car.
Munusamy denied these allegations, saying she had never received any state funds. She called the allegations an “an attempt to destroy her credibility”.
Munusamy applied for leave to cross-examine the two witnesses who made the allegations, but later had to abandon this because, she said, she lacked funds for legal fees. She had indicated that she thought that there was no evidence tying her to wrongdoing and said she was prepared to testify if the commission called on her to do so.
The commission did not make any direct findings against her, nor was she ever criminally charged. This case nevertheless rang alarm bells in the media industry at the time and showed the potential for powerful interests to influence the media in the country.
Ray Joseph and GroundUp’s unethical pursuits and the journalism of suppositions
The ethical standards of journalists are established by several professional codes of conduct, such as the Press Code of Ethics and Conduct for South African Print and Online Media. These outline the responsibilities of journalists and the importance of impartiality and fairness in reporting.
However, in the context of media capture, these ethical standards are often compromised, as journalists are pressured to produce stories that align with the interests of those in power.
According to Franz Krüger, former head of Wits Journalism: “Ethical dilemmas can be difficult for journalists to navigate, particularly when reporting on sensitive topics. However, journalists need to remain objective and adhere to a code of ethics.” These, he explains, provide a framework for ethical behaviour, including accuracy, independence and serving the public interest.
However, despite the challenges facing the media landscape in South Africa, such as issues around media ownership, there is also reason to be optimistic.
Qhu notes that “the future of media ownership in the country looks bright, and the government continues to improve legislation to ensure that there are more new entrants in the sector”. This, she explains, may lead to more diverse media ownership, which could have positive implications for the quality of journalism and the public's access to information.
Additionally, she suggests that more attention should be given to the ethical, legal and privacy implications of new technologies like artificial intelligence to ensure they are used responsibly and in the best interests of the public.
• Aphelele is a freelancer. This article was developed thanks to a grant administered by Sanef The project received funding, editorial and legal support from the Thomson Reuters Foundation as part of its wider, global media freedom programme, which aims to strengthen free, fair and informed societies. Financial assistance provided to the journalist exclusively covers expenses associated with research, investigation, and the subsequent publication of stories. The support has no influence or bearing on the journalist's editorial independence or their choice of topics to report on. The information contained in this content belongs solely to the author and is not endorsed by or associated with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Thomson Reuters, Reuters, or any other affiliates.
READ MORE:
Indian police raid media office, homes of journalists in 'illegal funding' probe
Mandela’s vision of a diverse media remains a pipe dream
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos