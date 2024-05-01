MPHUMZI MDEKAZI | Beefed up Brics can help deliver intra-Africa deals and stepped-up Russia investment
African countries are left with no choice than to cast its lots in with one of the global evolving hegemonic forces, in this case Russia
01 May 2024 - 15:02
Thirty-two African States met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 1 1964 to found the Organisation of African Unity (OAU)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.