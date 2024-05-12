PALI LEHOHLA | On the language of measurement and the measurement of language
An economic policy that is devoid of culture and geography succumbs to neocolonialism
In 1988 I attended a conference of linguists in Swaziland. Many were surprised that a statistician would take an interest in a matter reserved for linguists. I have taken a keen interest in place names as carriers of hope and development or lack thereof. My career as a statistician-general was more of regional science and its role in development theory than a number cruncher. Unsurprisingly, in 2018 I was invited to a summit of publishers in Nairobi. The esteemed author and publisher Ngugi wa Thiong’o was there. I wondered why I was invited. A thought came that perhaps being a weekly columnist in the Business Report and Times Daily qualifies me to be among the luminaries. I discovered there was a hidden agenda. I qualified because of my past. Having been a statistician-general placed me on the crucifix of authors. ..
