Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Beware of bank virtual cards and rogue SMSs

‘They (FNB) decided to refund me as a gesture of goodwill,’ says happy customer

12 May 2024 - 20:43
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

What do Rev Peter Langerman of Durbanville and “Deborah P” have in common? They are both FNB customers and both were defrauded via virtual card, just a day apart, with their money flowing to or through the same company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | DA’s ‘flag’ advert becomes a burning election issue Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Flying into turbulence over absent receipts Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | DA’s flag-burning advert dumber than a bag of hammers Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Sam Mokgethi Motsuenyane was a catalyst for true black ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s ‘Freedom Day coup’: don’t be fooled that it’ll hurt the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...