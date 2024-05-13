SIPHO SITHOLE | Hostel dwellers — these are people too
Originally designed as labour compounds for ‘natives’ who came to build the cities, these hostels are now home to people with hopes and aspirations of leading meaningful lives in a city that overlooks their existence
13 May 2024 - 21:43
Behind the hyper-visible walls surrounding the so-called men’s hostels, in every township or city in South Africa, reside people who authorities would rather pretend do not exist...
