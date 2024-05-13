TOM EATON | Fasten your seat belts — for some May 30 may be a rough landing

Two weeks before the election, Tom Eaton looks at the scenarios around a major electoral upset, as South Africans privately hope for those that are the best, or, as is more likely, the least worst

Ladies and gentlemen, we have begun our descent back to grinding normality. Please turn off all your hopes of a major electoral upset and make sure your stoicism is in the upright position as we prepare the cabin and your nerves for five more years in ANC-Land. ..