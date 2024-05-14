Christianity is changing in SA as Pentecostal and indigenous churches grow — what’s behind the trend

In South Africa there has been a steady decline in membership of the so-called “mainline” Christian churches, such as the Methodists, Anglicans, Catholics or Dutch Reformed. At the same time, the country has seen the membership of African indigenous Christian groupings (such as the ZCC and the Johane Masowe and Johane Marange churches), and postcolonial Christian groupings (like prosperity and neo-Pentecostal groups) increasing significantly.

My research as a public theologian has focused on the religious, social and political changes in southern African Christianity for almost 30 years. Understanding a nation’s religious beliefs helps explain the fabric of its society and also maps how that society changes.

And churches exert political influence. This is particularly evident at election time when political leaders attend mega churches to campaign for votes and be endorsed by church leaders.

Church leaders also attempt to shape politics. Some of the fastest-growing Christian groupings in South Africa, for example, have pledged to “shut down South Africa” if corruption-tainted former president Jacob Zuma and his MK party don’t win the 2024 national elections.

It’s crucial to make sense of the world views of South Africa’s diverse Christian churches, and understand the potential impact of their moral and theological beliefs on the country’s collective future.

Like many things in South Africa, religious traditions have important links to a painful and racist colonial and apartheid history. My own religious tradition, Methodism, was among the earliest colonial Christianities to arrive on the southern tip of Africa.

Early forms of British, Dutch and French Christianities that arrived in South Africa were as committed to their cultural and political identities as they were to their religious beliefs. As historians have shown, missionaries often mixed their religions beliefs with the political and economic interests of their countries.

This had devastating effects on the cultures, identities and religious beliefs of the indigenous African populations. African religion was vilified as evil and even labelled as witchcraft. Local ethical systems were replaced by foreign Western ideals. Languages, art and customs were eroded and replaced with foreign symbols and practices that alienated people from their histories.