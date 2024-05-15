OPINION | Do social grant recipients reward political parties with votes?

Social grants to reduce poverty feature prominently in the campaign promises of political parties in South Africa’s 2024 national and provincial general elections, set for 29 May.

The country’s social grants system is one of the largest in Africa in terms of number of beneficiaries. Research shows that this has helped reduce poverty. About 26-million to 28-million social grants have been paid every month to children, older persons, people with disabilities and the unemployed. The country’s population is 62-million.

While some political parties propose expanding the grants system, others propose increasing the amounts. On the campaign trail, President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted at the possibility of a loss of grants if another party came to power. This was condemned by some parties and commentators as “fearmongering” and taking advantage of voter fears about their livelihoods, especially among rural voters.

But do grant recipients reward political parties with votes?

We have been studying voting behaviour since 2017 using a nationally representative sample. In five surveys, the latest in 2023 — Factors determining voter choice in South Africa’s 2024 national general elections — we have asked respondents about the reasons for their political party choices. The research was co-authored with our colleague Jaclyn de Klerk, a statistician.

Across all five surveys, we found that receiving a grant per se did not influence voters’ choice of which party to support. What we found in the four waves of the research from 2017 to 2020 was that grant recipients would be more likely to vote for the governing ANC than the opposition party if they feared losing their grants.

But in the 2023 survey we saw a change — the voters didn’t feel this way any more. Our hypothesis is that this was because grants were paid to younger people after an expansion in payouts during Covid-19. Allegiance to the ANC was not part of this cohort’s makeup.