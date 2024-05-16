TOM EATON | I-C-U, Cyril: ANC’s emergency bid for 50% will be someone else’s patient
Experts says that while NHI is a noble ideal, it will take 6-7 years to implement, and by then it may be out of the ANC’s hands
16 May 2024 - 21:48
As Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Last-Minute Lunge For 50% Election Hail Mary Bill this week — that’s National Health Insurance to you and me — and compared its critics to whites fearing the end of apartheid, all sorts of questions raged. Except, that is, for the obvious one: does any South African adult believe that the ANC’s version NHI is actually going to happen?..
