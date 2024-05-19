JUSTICE MALALA | The NHI is all about government wanting to control the private healthcare system
Quality universal health care is sorely needed, but given the past failings of the healthcare sector, we won’t get it from a government that can’t even procure an oncology machine
19 May 2024 - 20:43
We are our own worst enemies. Instead of celebrating excellence, we embrace mediocrity and do our best to spread it around as widely as possible. Instead of aiming for the skies, we want everyone to wallow in the mud. We illustrated it this past week when President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the NHI bill into law despite cogent, near-universal criticism of the new act in its current form...
