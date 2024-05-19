PALI LEHOHLA | Whether it’s food on shelves, rockets in space or bums on toilet seats, there’s a standard
Measurements of a nation’s worth will rarely be as crucial as when the time comes to vote
19 May 2024 - 20:41
Every dog has its day. Monday the 20th is Metrology Day. I have been given the distinct privilege of conducting the programme on the day at the National Metrology Institute of South Africa (NMISA). I probably landed on the hot seat for my sins of having been the master measurer and a bean counter for the nation for 17 years. So seven years later the dog chain has led me to a similar kennel, that of measurement...
