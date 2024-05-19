WENDY KNOWLER | Motorist wins six-year fight over rust on new car
A consumer's six-year complaint ended up in the Pretoria high court
19 May 2024 - 20:39
It’s been more than six years since Gregory Williams discovered rust in his then three-month-old Ford Everest; a defect he wanted fixed, of course. But the dealership — Lazarus Ford in Centurion — denied any liability, claiming that the corrosion was not a manufacturing defect, but rather caused by a pool acid spill...
