South African communities vs Shell: high court victories show that cultural beliefs and practices count in climate cases

When the Shell petroleum company announced in 2021 that it wanted to explore for fossil fuels off South Africa’s pristine Wild Coast, Indigenous communities in the area immediately fought back through the country’s courts.

In two separate cases, the communities successfully challenged Shell. They won both cases, winning an interim interdict to put Shell’s exploration on hold and having the company’s exploration right set aside. Shell is appealing the second ruling on several, largely procedural, grounds; that process got under way in the Supreme Court of Appeal on May 17.

If the Supreme Court of Appeal upholds the high court’s judgment, this would affirm the Indigenous communities’ rights and interests. If, on the other hand, it overturns the judgment, the exploration right, which was granted 10 years ago, would continue to stand.

Whatever the outcome of this appeal, the two cases are unique. Litigants in other South African climate court cases have mainly relied on environmental arguments. But here, the litigants relied specifically on their Indigenous rights and knowledge to argue why Shell should not be allowed to carry out a seismic survey in their seas.

One of the applicants, Sinegugu Zukulu, is a resident of the Baleni village on the Wild Coast. He is a part of the Amadiba community, which has been living for several centuries in the area. Like other members of his community, Zukulu takes pride in the land on which he lives, partly because his ancestors fought to protect it. In his affidavit, Zukulu said that the land belonged to the community — but the community also belonged to the land: the land sustains us and is central to our identity.

The courts engaged with the communities’ cultural beliefs and practices. They also recognised that Indigenous peoples have a wealth of knowledge related to sustainable living, and that their livelihoods, cultural practices and identities are all threatened by the proposed activities.