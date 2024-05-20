TOM EATON | A pre-election energy crisis has quietly taken load-shedding’s place
As polling day approaches, fatigue seems to afflict politicians, journalists and voters alike
20 May 2024 - 22:09
Monday’s decision that Jacob Zuma cannot stand as an MP has come as a relief to many South Africans but most of all to Zuma himself, who, at the age of 82, faced the grim prospect of having to change out of his pyjamas and clock in at an office for the first time since he worked for the Guptas...
