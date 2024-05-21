Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Droning on and on does not tackle criminality

When police, defence and intelligence structure performance differs from the public relations messaging, we have to demand more

21 May 2024 - 06:51

We have always known that part of the reason a number of South Africans are subjected to criminality has to do with police ineptitude. We didn’t, however, imagine the situation could be this dire...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Make some noise to open the library News
  2. EDITORIAL | Something drastic is needed to turn SA’s crime story around Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | In their desperation for votes, have politicians lost their marbles? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | NHI has very good intentions, but is the legislation feasible? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | What has become of South African society — reflect on the 30 years News

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | A pre-election energy crisis has quietly taken load-shedding’s place Opinion & Analysis
  2. Several political parties dodge questions on how they plan to improve health in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Whether it’s food on shelves, rockets in space or bums on toilet ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. South African communities vs Shell: high court victories show that cultural ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | The NHI is all about government wanting to control the private ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections