EDITORIAL | Time for cool heads in the last days before watershed election
It’s fine to disagree but be tolerant and show compassion
21 May 2024 - 21:32
Worrying flashes of political intolerance — election posters ripped down, opponents pelted with stones, gunshots and burning tyres — are emerging despite assurances of a “zero tolerance” approach to intimidation, violence and lawlessness as we prepare go to the polls next Wednesday...
