Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | It is important that NSFAS does what is right for students

The new administrator of NSFAS has his work cut out for him

27 May 2024 - 21:16 By TIMESLIVE EDITORIAL

The news that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) plans to begin paying allowances directly into university students’ bank accounts by September as it heads to court to cancel contracts with irregularly appointed direct payment service providers is welcome. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Nothing is more important than securing the credibility of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Mandisa Maya can set the bar higher for her successors Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Why are police who have done the crime still being employed by SAPS? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Droning on and on does not tackle criminality Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Time for cool heads in the last days before watershed election Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Pensioner’s new Suzuki Brezza was a write-off Opinion & Analysis
  2. MPHUMZI MDEKAZI | Apartheid collaborators, beneficiaries in ANC are the ones ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It is important that NSFAS does what is right for students Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | It’s a funny old thing, democracy, but SA can still count its ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Whatever happens on May 29, South Africa will be fine Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...