Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | It’s a funny old thing, democracy, but SA can still count its blessings

Barring any last-minute disasters, Wednesday’s election will be free and fair and a majority of South Africans will accept it as such

27 May 2024 - 21:16
Tom Eaton Columnist

Tomorrow, about half of the adults in South Africa will vote to decide whether a party supported by a quarter of them will mismanage all of us for another five years. Funny old thing, democracy...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Pensioner’s new Suzuki Brezza was a write-off Opinion & Analysis
  2. MPHUMZI MDEKAZI | Apartheid collaborators, beneficiaries in ANC are the ones ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It is important that NSFAS does what is right for students Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | It’s a funny old thing, democracy, but SA can still count its ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Whatever happens on May 29, South Africa will be fine Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...