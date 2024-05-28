Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Whatever happens, the outcome of our polls will be historic

Let May 29 not be marred by unwarranted bloodshed, sabotage of our electoral processes and undermining of our democracy which has brought us this far

28 May 2024 - 21:38 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

Several significant events which have happened on May 29 have left their mark on history...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why black solidarity voting will not bring development Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Whatever happens, the outcome of our polls will be historic Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mayibuye! The 100-year-old slogan that’s stirred up divisions in the elections Opinion & Analysis
  4. South Africans go to the polls to choose a new government: what’s different ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | It is important that NSFAS does what is right for students Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...
Delays in Diepsloot & Alexandra voting stations cause frustration & voter on ...