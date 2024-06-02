JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s threats should come as no surprise

It needs sensible South Africans across all walks of life to remind the former president that this is the kind of politics we do not want in our country

It should not surprise anyone that former president Jacob Zuma on Saturday threatened violence if the election results announcement was made by the IEC as scheduled on Sunday afternoon. Zuma has been planning to reject these results since January. We can say this because he told us so...